MILWAUKEE – The Wisconsin Regional Training Program’s building on the west side of Milwaukee is usually filled with future tradesmen, learning skills to take to the workforce. On Friday, it was filled with local leaders and laborers anticipating the arrival of U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a major announcement that WRTP | BIG STEP will receive a $1.5 million dollar grant from the federal government to modernize the facility.

Secretary Yellen’s appearance was one of the many times the Biden Administration has communicated support for the trades as a profession. On Wednesday, the United Auto Workers Union endorsed President Biden. Swing states filled with blue-collar workers, like Wisconsin and Michigan, are of critical importance as President Biden enters a reelection bid.

Secretary Yellen toured the WRTP | BIG STEP facility, where she spoke with students about their manufacturing projects. She was joined by Governor Tony Evers, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, U.S. Representative Gwen Moore (D-Milwaukee), and WRTP | BIG STEP CEO Lindsay Blumer.

Student Tyonna Love is learning to work in the trades, and shared that “[she] joined the WRTP program in order to pursue a career in construction field. I felt there was a need for more women. It feels good to be acknowledged, and that they know we are on the rise.”

Secretary Yellen learning about Milwaukee’s future tradesmen. WTMJ NEWS

Secretary Yellen also spent time with the Wisconsin political delegation in a roundtable discussion with selected students and attendees. Rep. Moore credited Gov. Evers for bringing federal money to Wisconsin so it could be invested in places such as WRTP | BIG STEP. “We are seeing this money not trickle down to our communities, but come in floods as we begin 2024,” she said.

Secretary Yellen further discussed the economy, commenting that “we’re seeing surveys that most households, 60%+, feel good about their personal finances and they expect 2024 to be a better year for the economy.” She acknowledged that inflation is still present, but the economy remains strong and that while “inflation from the past couple of years has left prices higher…wages have gone up too, but for awhile the price increases were higher. That’s no longer true. Over the last year wages have increased more rapidly than prices. Workers are getting ahead, and I have every expectation that will continue.”

The investment into WRTP | BIG STEP comes just one day after President Biden visited Superior, Wisconsin to announce a $1 billion dollar investment in the Blatnik Bridge.

