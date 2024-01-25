In the latest edition of the Decision Wisconsin Podcast, Steve Scaffidi speaks with the Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Ben Wikler, for a wide-ranging conversation about the state of the race for President, Governor Evers State of the State address, hot-button issues in the State of Wisconsin, and what the year ahead in American politics will look like. Wikler has served as the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin since 2019, and was a former senior advisor at MoveOn.

