MILWAUKEE — In this latest edition of the Decision Wisconsin Podcast, Steve Scaffidi talks with Jake Curtis, a local attorney, and former legal counsel during the Walker Administration in Wisconsin, about the fallout of Ron DeSantis dropping out of the 2024 Presidential election.

Curtis, who has been active in Republican Party politics for several presidential election cycles and wrote a recent piece in WisPolitics on the candidacy of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (linked here), discusses the Republican presidential candidate’s recent withdrawal from the race and what politics might look like in 2024.

WTMJ’s Decision Wisconsin podcast is your digital destination for all things related to the 2024 election, and the countdown to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The Decision Wisconsin: Countdown to the RNC Podcast is available on your podcast platform of choice, and here on the WTMJ website/app.

POLITICAL HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Inside the Iowa caucuses & road to the White House with Charles Benson — Wis. Morning News