MILWAUKEE – On the same day President Joe Biden formally accepted the invitation to debate former President and presumptive Republican 2024 candidate Donald Trump on CNN before the November general election, the Commander-In-Chief spoke exclusively with WTMJ’s sister station 101.7 The Truth’s Sherwin Hughes.

Hughes asked the President a litany of questions related to the Black community, specifically concerning voter turnout in a state where the President narrowly won in 2020.

When asked if he would commit to protecting the Affordable Care Act if re-elected, President Biden emphatically promised that the measure would not be removed under his watch. “Republicans have tried to get rid of it 50 times, and Trump has said he’s going to get rid of it right away. Why in God’s name would you do that? But I can promise you, it will not pass on my watch.”

