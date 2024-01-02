UPDATE at 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2024: Milwaukee police officer recovering from surgery addressing fractured leg & nerve damage

UPDATE at 12:55 p.m. — The suspect accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer and barricading themselves with four children has surrendered to authorities, law enforcement sources have told 620 WTMJ. Tactical teams have also safely recovered the four children.

NEW DETAILS at 12:30 p.m. — Students at Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School (5131 N Green Bay Ave, Milwaukee) have been ordered to remain in their classrooms until authorities confirm the situation is resolved, as confirmed by a Milwaukee Public Schools statement obtained by 620 WTMJ’s Adam Roberts.

UPDATE at 11:30 a.m. — Law enforcement sources tell 620 WTMJ there is reason to believe the suspect has four children barricaded inside with him. We have also obtained audio of the tactical situation unfolding. Be advised — the following clip is not suitable for all audiences (credit to Mike Wazowski).

The audio showcases a woman’s live reaction to gunshots being fired in this tactical situation, injuring one Milwaukee police officer’s leg.

MILWAUKEE — An officer from the Milwaukee Police Department’s seventh district was shot in the leg during a situation that left a suspect barricaded on Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed to 620 WTMJ.

Details remain sparse, but the incident occurred near N Green Bay Ave & W Fairmount Ave near Lincoln Park. As of this moment, it doesn’t appear that the injury suffered by this police officer is life-threatening.

Gunshots have been exchanged between police officers and the suspect. It’s unclear what led to this altercation, but the public is urged to stay clear of the area.

Scanner traffic suggests that the officer is conscious and being treated with a tourniquet at the scene. They will likely be transported to a Milwaukee-area hospital next.

Responding agencies include the MPD, Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies and area firefighters and medics.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

