FOND DU LAC CO., WI — A serious rollover crash involving alcohol left one woman dead and four others seriously injured over the weekend.

According to TMJ4 News, the accident was a single-vehicle crash in the Township of Auburn. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, 12/31/23 on Highway 45 near Sandy Rd.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old woman from Hartford was the driver and died in the crash.

The four other vehicle occupants were taken to nearby hospitals:

A 17-year-old male from West Bend was transported by ambulance to Froedert Hospital Milwaukee with critical injuries.

A 16-year-old female from Theresa was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital Milwaukee with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old passenger from Milwaukee was transported by ambulance to Froedert West Bend with minor injuries.

A 21-year-old passenger from Iron Ridge was transported by civilian vehicle to Aurora Medical Center Washington County with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 45 when it entered the west ditch and struck a culvert. The car turned over several times before coming to a rest. Four of the five vehicle occupants were ejected during the crash.

The 19-year-old woman was one of those ejected from the vehicle. She was then struck by another vehicle and dragged. Washington County Deputies later found her body three miles from the initial crash site and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities have said the preliminary cause of the first crash was alcohol-related.