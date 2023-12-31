MILWAUKEE – Molson Coors and Milwaukee County Public Transit are teaming up to offer free bus rides on New Year’s Eve for the 35th year of the Miller Lite Free Rides program. Last year, the program offered over three thousand rides last year to Milwaukee area residents.

MCTS director of Marketing and Communications Kristina Hoffman emphasized the program as an alternative to driving amid a night of celebration and free-flowing alcohol.

“It provides a safe opportunity for us to be the designated driver so you can get on the bus and enjoy your night safely,” Hoffman told WTMJ at a press conference.

Free bus rides on all routes begin on Sunday Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. until the end of regularly scheduled service. In addition, several popular bus routes will have extended service until 4 a.m. including:

CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit

14 – Entire route

18 – Broadway and Knapp Street to National Avenue and 79th Street

21- Entire route

24 – Entire route

30 – Entire route

Purple Line – Bayshore to 27th Street and Loomis Road

Blue Line – 5th Street and Clybourn to Fond du Lac Avenue and Constance

Green Line – Entire route

Since the beginning of the program in 1988, the Miller Lite Free Rides program has offered fare-free rides to over eight million people nationwide. This year, in addition to Milwaukee, Molson Coors is running the program in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Charlotte, Phoenix, and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

“We had our largest year in 2022 of free rides and hoping to continue that for 2023 and beyond,” said Molson Coors community affairs manager Alison Hanrahan.

In Milwaukee, would-be riders can visit MCTS’ website to review routes and plan their journey.