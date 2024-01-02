MILWAUKEE – The weather in southeast Wisconsin will be rather uneventful this week, but a snow storm could be brewing.

“It looks like Tuesday (Jan. 9th) is the day to watch,” Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky told Wis. Morning News. “The (weather) models show a strong storm system in the Midwest. (But) we’re over a week away, so the exact tracking/timing is too (difficult to predict).”

It’s been a mild Winter thus far in Wisconsin, with little to no snow across much of the state.

“Snow lovers, your hope is next Tuesday,” said Niznansky.

A record setting December brings us the warmest on record for Milwaukee and the 4th warmest for Madison. Multiple daily records were set between the two climate sites. Snowfall was on the low side as well bringing Milwaukee a tie for first in the least amount of snowfall. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ZKPrmvyLNE — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) January 1, 2024

WTMJ 5-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Becoming Cloudy, Breezy (Patchy Freezing Drizzle West)

High: 39

Wind: WSW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 29

Wind: WNW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Flurries

High: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 36

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries

High: 37