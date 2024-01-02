COTTAGE GROVE, WI – A police chase that started in Monona, Wisconsin ended with three vehicle occupants dead Monday night in the Village of Cottage Grove.
Police say a suspicious vehicle led authorities on the chase around 9:00pm Monday, during which WISC-TV in Madison reports a Dane County deputy deployed a tire deflation device. This caused the vehicle to crash, killing the three occupants of the car on scene.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the officers involved in the chase are on administrative leave pending an investigation.
