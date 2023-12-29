MILWAUKEE – The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works has announced changes to their schedules for trash pickup, parking enforcement, and water services on the New Year’s holiday weekend. DPW offices will be closed on Friday, December 29 and Monday, January 1 for the New Year.

Garbage, Recycling, and Drop-Off Centers:

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, January 1. Reminder – collection days shift forward after each City holiday. You can review your collection schedule here in order not to miss a week. Drop-Off Centers will be closed on Sunday, December 31 and Monday, January 1 which are regular scheduled closures.

Parking Enforcement:

In Milwaukee, there will be no parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on New Year’s Day. There will also be no overnight parking enforcement on Sunday night into Monday morning (January 1 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Monday night into Tuesday morning (January 2 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.). However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Night parking enforcement resumes on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (January 3 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

Tow Lot:

The lot will be open Friday, December 29 and Saturday, December 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and closed Sunday, December 31 and Monday, January 1.

Milwaukee Water Works:

The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Friday, December 29 and Monday, January 1 for in-person and live telephone assistance. Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling (414) 286-2830. Customers can also pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime at milwaukee.gov/water .

For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at (414) 286-3710.