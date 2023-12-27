MADISON – The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents is meeting again today, but not to discuss Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives or pay raises.

This time, a university chancellor’s job status could be up for discussion.

In a closed-door meeting scheduled for 5:00pm this evening, the regents will consider “taking a personnel action to discipline or terminate a chancellor”, as well as potential litigation related to that ruling.

It’s not immediately clear which of the 13 system chancellors the meeting is being held over, nor what actions precipitated the meeting in question.

WTMJ has reached out to Universities of Wisconsin Media Relations Director Mark Pitsch for more information.

