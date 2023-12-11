MILWAUKEE – With the Green Bay Packers turning their record around from 3-6 to 6-6, a playoff appearance is a real possibility. But former Packers offensive tackle Mark Tauscher tells Wisconsin’s Morning News there will be some hurdles to overcome first.

First of all, the injury report for the Week 13 matchup with the New York Giants. Jaire Alexander and Christian Watson are out. Aaron Jones and Darnell Savage are questionable, and Quay Walker is doubtful. Tauscher says its something the team can overcome.

“You’re always going to deal with injuries when you’re an NFL team,” said Tauscher. He poses the question: “But do you have the depth, and can you get lucky that its not season ending for key players that you really need who can get you over the hump?”

The Packers second primetime appearance in a row will be at Metlife Stadium against the New York Giants, who are 4-8 and third in their division. Tauscher says there is a different kind of pressure on Monday night.

“Tonight will be the first time this team, with Jordan at the helm, will have the burden of high expectations,” explained Tauscher. “Luckily its against a bad football team. But I’ll be honest with you, I’m a little nervous.”

The Packers currently hold the lowest seed, #7, to enter the playoffs.