Hundreds of media personnel from across the country were in Milwaukee Wednesday for an RNC Host Committee Welcoming Event. The event was meant to provide information, insight, logistics, etc. ahead of the RNC Presidential Convention in July of 2024.

The RNC Committee toasts with Miller High Life as it kicks off a two day event showcasing the city/convention to visiting media.. pic.twitter.com/bQmrLINGG4 — Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) November 30, 2023

“We’re out of the gates. We’re in good shape,” said Ted Kellner, CEO of the 2024 Republican National Convention host committee. “Starting in a few weeks it will really pick up. There’s a lot of work to do. But fundraising is going well. We’re on target, maybe even a little ahead (of schedule).”

Kellner, who also worked for the DNC Host Committee, believed the convention is a boon for the city.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the city,” he said. “We hope there is a terrific after glow (i.e. NBA All Star game).”

With hotels at a premium, Kellner downplayed a Ch 12 report indicating cruise ships could be used to house visitors.

“We’ll find the space,” he said. “We’ll make it very hospitable and welcoming. I wouldn’t consider cruise ships at this point in time.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: