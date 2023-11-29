WHITEFISH BAY, WI – Whitefish Bay’s Board of Trustees voted last week to slightly increase local taxes to accommodate the salary of a ‘Community Development Director’. The Village’s job description describes the position as someone who will ‘promote economic growth’ through ‘policies related to community development, zoning regulations, land use…’

A version of the Village budget with the increased tax passed the board 5-2. Trustee Raisa Kolton says it will allow the village to face tough economic times by allowing the village access to funds aside from the traditional methods.

“We’re not just facing cutting costs or increasing property taxes, which nobody likes,” said Kolton.

But some trustees worry about a possible side effect. Trustee Tara Serebin is one of the two board members that oppose the job, saying it could have a negative side effect.

“Properties that a developer would want…. to renovate would be the most affordable properties,” said Serebin. “If I were a developer, I’d be looking at the most affordable properties.”

Serebin said her main objection to creating the ‘Community Development Director’ position was her feeling that there had not been enough research done on the topic. She says her opinion is aligned with committees who examined the position.

“All three of those (committees) have been opposed,” said Serebin. “What they have said, and what I am saying, is that we did not go through a process.”

Koltun says she is confident the board “did their homework” on the position, saying the board had been discussing it for nearly a year.

“We had numerous public hearings, we did a fair amount of research and reached out to other municipalities,” said Koulton. “We came to the conclusion that this is an investment in our community.”

Kolton said the less than 1% increase in tax to pay the salary will reflect less than 1% of the villages budget, but Serebin does not believe there was sufficient discussion to allow raising the tax by any amount.

No announcement has been made on a selection of a candidate for the role.