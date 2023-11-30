7:35am UPDATE: Both lanes have reopened; expect minor delays as traffic works itself out. Icy conditions are also still expected in the stretch from Fond du Lac south to Lomira in both directions.

7:10am UPDATE: The right lane is now open; icy conditions remain on the stretch of freeway between Fond du Lac and Lomira.

EDEN, WI – I41 southbound in Fond du Lac County is closed due to an early morning crash.

Traffic is being diverted off at County Highway B. You’ll be able to access the freeway again at Highway 167 after taking Highway 175 southbound.

Additionally, callers are reporting black ice on the northbound side of the freeway has sent multiple cars into the ditch.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation does not have an estimated timetable for when the closure will end.

Listen to traffic updates for the latest on this freeway closure.