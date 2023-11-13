MILWAUKEE – With a vote in the Wisconsin state senate expected on Tuesday, November 13, and uncertainty about votes swirling Milwaukee Business Journal Editor-in-Chief Mark Kass tells Wisconsin’s Afternoon News he does expect the amended stadium funding bill to pass.

“I would be shocked if it didn’t pass,” Kass said.

Kass did acknowledge that it doesn’t look like the bill had

Senate Republicans proposed tweaks Tuesday to the plan which would help fund repairs to the American Family Field that would scale back the state’s contribution by about $36 million and impose a surcharge on tickets to non-baseball events.

Kass said that it’s unusual to have this much uncertainty this close to a vote, and he doesn’t expect that the politicking is over yet.

“You know what happens when it gets to the end, there’s going to be some horse trading,” he said. “This has been unknown all along, the Brewers may have to add some more money.”

The Wisconsin Assembly approved a $545 million funding package for Brewers stadium repairs back on October 17th. In their version of the plan, the state would contribute $411 million and $135 million would come from from Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee over the course of nearly 30 years. The Brewers would contribute $100 million for the renovations.

If the Senate approves their version of the bill, it would be sent back to the Assembly due to the changes to get re-approved there.

Kass said whatever happens, we’re likely in for a show at the Capitol.

“It could get really weird tomorrow,” he said.

