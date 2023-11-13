MILWAUKEE – An 76-year-old person is in “extremely critical condition” this morning following a fire on the tenth-floor of the Cambridge Apartments on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski says crews arrived around 8:30pm Sunday night to find flames shooting out of the apartment window. The building largely houses elderly residents.

Chief Lipski also mentioned to our news partners at TMJ4 News that the windy weather was a challenge for fire crews responding to this incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.