MILWAUKEE – Soujourner Family Peace Center serves around 8,000 victims of domestic abuse in the City and County of Milwaukee, but Executive Director Carmen Pitre says there are likely to be many more who don’t come forward.

During an appearance on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, Pitre breaks down the number of deaths related to domestic violence situations in Milwaukee.

“Prior to COVID-19 was a bad year with 25 domestic violence homicides that year,” said Pitre. “In 2020 we had 52. There were about 41 in 2021 and about 42 in ’22. And we’re keeping on pace (this year), maybe a little under. One homicide is too many.”

Pitre described the holiday season as a difficult time for survivors of domestic violence, as well as those currently in violent situations.

“Around the holidays we all have a heightened sense of expectation and hope,” explained Pitre. “What we hear from survivors is that they try their best to hold on.”

Pitre also referenced studies that show domestic violence to be more common during the seasons of major sports teams.

Restraining orders are one of the many tools inside a described ‘toolbox’ that Pitre uses to help abuse victims.

“When a court has had a finding that there is evidence for an order of protection, what it means is that abuser is not allowed to hurt, harm, or stalk you through a third party or directly,” said Pitre. “So I don’t have to wait for an assault to happen before police can make an arrest. They can make an arrest based on the violation of the order itself.”

Pitre acknowledged the difficulty of coming forward as a victim of abuse, and encouraged reaching out to any organizations with the capability to remove a person from a violent situation.

“If someone is threatening you, please believe that threat,” said Pitre. “Call someone. Call the Police or Sojourner. There are seven other culturally specific programs in the city. If you do not feel comfortable calling, talk to a friend or family member. Begin to speak out, that’s the beginning of the end of isolation.”

