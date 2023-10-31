Snow spreads across southeast Wisconsin through the morning commute.

“Roads may briefly become slippery with the heavier bursts of snow,” said Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky. “Snow showers continue on and off through the day, then taper off this evening. Some rain may mix in along the lake.”

Accumulations will likely range from less than an inch right along the lake, to around 1″ in Milwaukee, to as much as 2″ inland, according to Niznansky.

The best chance for 2 inches will stretch across the near inland suburbs from Germantown, to Brookfield, and down to Waterford.

Snow map for today. Less than 1" near the lake… but potential for 2" inland. We may even see the highest totals just a few miles inland for communities like Tosa, Brookfield, Germantown, Franklin, etc. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/vgBooYspM7 — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) October 31, 2023

HERE’S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRIAN NIZNANSKY

TODAY: Snow Showers. Mixing Rain PM. Around 1″ Mke, 1-2″ Inland

High: 38

Wind: S to NW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Windy and Chilly

Low: 30 Lake 25 Inland

Wind: N 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool

High: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Nice

High: 51

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Rain

High: 53