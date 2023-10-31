It’s a new season in Milwaukee, and with the off-season the Bucks just had, the expectations in the cream city have been elevated to new heights.

That’s a good problem to have.

The only issue is the fans need to be patient when it comes to adapting to these new expectations.

Bucks fans, patience is the name of the game this season as our new-look team undergoes significant changes.

I do think jumping to conclusions based on three games is a bit too much.

This is a new team, as well as being coached by all new voices.

Damian Lillard, our newest star, is still acclimating to his role within the city, the organization, as well as adjusting to the team’s rhythm and style of play. It takes time for a player of his caliber to find his groove, and over time, it’ll get to where it needs to be.

To add to Lillard’s acclimation, Giannis is also adapting to playing alongside the all-star guard, creating a dynamic duo that can take some time to perfect.

For example, when LeBron decided to join the Heat, Miami started their initial year off going 9-8. Things take time. Great things take even longer.

The last piece of this complicated puzzle is that the supporting cast has evolved, and the role players are in the process of defining their contributions within the team’s new framework. The rotations will tighten up, but right now, this team is figuring out who they are and who they want to become.

This team has started this new era by winning two of their first three games against a team with the reigning MVP and against another team that just went to the NBA Finals six months ago.

It’s a good start, Bucks fans, nothing more, nothing less.