BAY VIEW, Wis. — Local auto workers will not be on strike duty on Monday as the United Auto Workers union has reached a second tentative contract deal.

The second agreement is with Stellantis and mirrors the deal reached with Ford earlier this week.

According to TMJ4 News, auto workers in Milwaukee have been told by Local UAW 75 that they should “not report for strike duty” at the Stellantis Parts Distribution Center in Bay View on Monday, Oct. 30th. About 100 workers belonging to the local chapter had been picketing for over five weeks.

Meanwhile in Tennessee, strikes against General Motors are intensifying as GM is now the only auto maker of the “Big Three” manufacturers to not reach an agreement with the UAW union.

Local UAW 75 President Joseph Neu tells TMJ4 News that he’s still waiting on the Stellantis agreement’s details and that nothing is officially finalized.