UPDATE at 4:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 17, 2023: Milwaukee Police confirmed that four students were arrested for their involvement in a large fight at James Madison High School on Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Unrelated to the fight, one student had an unrelated medical emergency during this timeframe.

Police say they were unable to locate a weapon at the scene, and that their investigation is ongoing despite students being sent home for the evening.

UPDATE at 3: 45 p.m. CST on Oct. 17, 2023: Despite earlier reports to the contrary, the Milwaukee Police Department has confirmed to our news partners at TMJ4 that there was not a stabbing on the James Madison Academic Campus on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

Authorities responded to the school for reports of a person with a weapon around 2:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday. The widescale police presence was the result of a large fight, police told TMJ4.

Parents are currently being sent to the school’s entrance on N 83rd St for dismissal.

UPDATE at 3:00 p.m. CST on Oct. 17, 2023: An alert from Urban Suburban Fire Incident Reporting suggests that the initial call to Milwaukee Police from the James Madison Academic Campus was for a potential stabbing. WTMJ is still working to confirm the specific details of this incident.

It’s believed that an all-city alert was issued by the Milwaukee Police Department in response to this event. Early signs also indicate that an initial sweep of the school found only one patient, who was having a seizure.

MILWAUKEE — WTMJ can confirm a large police presence outside of James Madison High School at W Florist Ave and N 83rd St in Milwaukee, though it’s currently unclear what caused this response. Officials from the school confirmed the police presence, but would not offer any further details.

More than eight police vehicles are parked outside the school campus, blocking traffic through parts of the area. The public is being advised to avoid the area while the situation unfolds.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are confirmed.

