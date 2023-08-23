MILWAUKEE — Former President Donald Trump may not be in Milwaukee for the GOP presidential primary debate, but his supporters are here. Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene joined The Truth with Sherwin Hughes on our sister station, 101.7 The Truth, to discuss her allegiance to the former President, whether or not she is a racist, and if Republicans would exchange reparations for the Black vote.

The conversation launched with her staunch belief that President Joe Biden did not win the 2020 Presidential Election. She continued to profess her expectation that indictments against Trump are politically motivated, and the Republican primary election victory has been claimed before it even took place.

“For Republican voters, this primary is over,” Rep. Greene told 101.7 The Truth’s Sherwin Hughes on Wednesday. “(Trump) will win the nomination.”

Greene has been rumored as a possible running mate for Trump. Hughes asked her whether she would consider accepting the nomination if selected.

“I would be honored to be asked (to run for Vice President),” Greene said. “I would definitely consider accepting an invitation.”

When it came to former Vice President Mike Pence, who is in the mix for the 2024 Republican nomination, Hughes wondered if Rep. Greene considers him “a traitor.” She said that it wasn’t something she would consider.

Rep. Greene has previously identified herself as a “Christian nationalist” — something that Hughes asked the Congresswoman to explain for his audience. After pronouncing her religious pride, Rep. Greene explained that in her opinion that “being a nationalist means I want the tax dollars that everybody works so hard to earn, and is forced to pay to the government by law — I want those tax dollars to serve Americans.”

Sherwin Hughes to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: “Are you a racist?”

After building rapport for the first 10 minutes of their interview, Hughes dove into some hard-hitting questions that specifically pertained to Rep. Greene’s views on race and Black issues, beginning with a profound question — “Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green, are you a racist?”

Her response? “Absolutely not.” Her response was the same when asked “Is Donald Trump a racist?”

“When you’re not a racist, you don’t make any decision about a person because of their skin color. You look at who the person is on the inside. You hire them based on their merits and their characters. You give them opportunities based on whether they fit the job qualifications or they don’t. You allow them into a University if they’re able to meet the actual requirements of the University,” Rep. Greene said.

“I think that racism is one of the worst things in our American history, and I’m very offended every time someone tries to call me that.”

In response, Hughes offered a hypothetical follow-up. If African American voters requested reparations in return for their support behind the Republican Party, would she accept?

“I don’t believe in reparations, because there is going to be some group, some identity, someone else is always going to come forward and bring their wrongs, and demand payment from the American taxpayers in this country,” Rep. Greene said. “I’d welcome anyone to the Republican Party, but I hope they come for other reasons.”

The issues she cited as to why she would want others to join the Republican Party include the U.S. border, the fentanyl crisis, gender issues in schools and money sent from the U.S. government to other countries around the world.

“We have too many homeless people on our streets, and we have too many veterans that are suffering, and our senior citizens are hardly ever able to get by, and I think that’s really wrong,” Rep. Greene said. ” I really want to see the Republican Party become the American party.”

You can watch the full interview here in your browser, or by visiting 101.7 The Truth on YouTube. The Truth with Sherwin Hughes is live from 9 a.m. to Noon on the air and streaming live on their social media channels and YouTube channel.

