The Milwaukee Brewers are starting to defy all odds.

To put it lightly, this version of the Brewers has been a resilient bunch this season.

From injuries to challenging road trips, somehow, this Brewers team, as rocky as it sometimes gets, keeps finding ways to get right back up when they get pushed down.

That resiliency was, once again, on display this weekend.

After an ugly stretch of three games in Los Angeles, which saw three straight losses to the Dodgers and an offense create a disappearing act, the Brewers bounced back significantly over the weekend with three consecutive wins over an American League top team.

Entering the series on Friday against the first-place Texas Rangers, this Brewers road trip would go one of two ways: They would either finish the trip not leading the division, or they would make a statement and respond in a significant way.

As Devin Williams came in Sunday to close it out as the Brewers won their third in a row, it is safe to say: Statement made.

A 6-3 finish for a 9-game, 3-city road trip was quite the statement, to me at least. Two of those three teams currently sit atop their division, and for the most part, aside from the struggle in LA, this Brewers team showed me they belonged.

With 37 games remaining, the 2023 Milwaukee Brewers currently lead their division by three games over the Chicago Cubs, and with a schedule that seems to increase in difficulty, this Brewers team doesn’t get phased.

They win games. They respond. After adversity struck them during this road trip, and just when you and I begin to count them out, they stand up and make a statement.