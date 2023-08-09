KENOSHA – A video taken by a witness to an incident at a Kenosha area Applebee’s in July is prompting calls for accountability from the community.

In the video, a couple with a young child is sitting in the Applebee’s when officers enter and approach the table. The man holding the child tries to walk away. Officers grab him and drag him down to the floor with the child still in hand. After struggling to remove the child from his arms, officers put the man’s hands behind his back and appear to strike him.

A screenshot from the witness video appears to show officers striking a man inside a Kenosha-area Applebee’s on July 20th, 2023.

Tanya McLean is the executive director of the group “Leaders of Kenosha” and tells TMJ4 News the video is disturbing, and that the individuals involved need to held accountable. A representative from the Kenosha Police Department says the incident is being internally investigated.

McLean and Leaders of Kenosha plan to meet outside of the Kenosha County’s Public Safety Building Wednesday at 4 p.m.