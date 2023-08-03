The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Sheboygan County until 8:00 p.m. and Central Fond du Lac County until 8:15 p.m. on 8/3/2023.

Expect 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Law Enforcement in Sheboygan County have reported multiple trees down in Elkhart Lake. There have also been reports of power outages in Fond du Lac County.

A Marine Warning has also been issued from Sheboygan to Port Washington: