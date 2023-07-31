MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers will receive outfielder Mark Canha in a trade with the New York Mets. In return, the Mets will receive double-A Justin Jarvis.

Canha, 34, has batted six home runs and 16 extra-base hits this season. While Canha is in the final guaranteed season of his contract, it does include a club option for next season valued at $11.5 million.

This is one of the many trades the New York Mets have made this season. They sent right-handed starter Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers and closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins.