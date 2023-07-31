Jordan Love had his best training camp practice ever on Saturday.

That’s what Twitter told me via a collection of Tweets from trusted beat writers who cover the team on an everyday basis.

Word of Love’s day travelled around Woyak Park in Plover, Wisconsin where I was watching my nephew’s baseball tournament.

The “wow” throw in training camp is something on-lookers have been waiting to see since Love was drafted in 2020. As Packers fans in Plover shared the news of Love’s day, my first thought was…

….GREAT! Now do it again.

I cannot think of a single expert who doesn’t believe Love has the ability to be a great quarterback in the NFL.

Love has the size, the arm, calm-under-pressure poise, and elusiveness coaches dream about. There’s a reason the Packers traded up to draft him in the first round.

What Love does not have is regular season experience and stacked success in training camp.

While I appreciate the excitement over a 30-yard dime dropped in live action in training camp, I’m more interested in what Love does the day after his best day…and the day after that, and so on.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.