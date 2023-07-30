Former WTMJ sports reporter Jay Sorgi has spent most of his life trying yo accomplish a dream: bringing the Olympics to Milwaukee. He talks with WTMJ’s Libby Collins about what sparked his interest, and just how it would work. Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: I was moved when I read in your book about the difficulties that your family had when you were young — at that time when you started to dream about this project. Do you think — and I’m not a psychologist, but do you think that some of the experiences that you had as a child led you to find solace in the world of imagination and become somewhat of a dreamer?

JAY SORGI: I think that happens with so many of us where something that is pain filled leads us to a chase of something spectacular beyond what most people would ever think about. For me, the idea of the games was a canvas upon which I could paint the idea of a better world. For some of the others, it’s why they enter the world of music or poetry or book writing in general, and they decide that this is my canvas upon which I can see something better than what I went through. It’s so often that pain that drives us to greatness.