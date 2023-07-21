It’s the double feature everyone is talking about — Barbenheimer.

“I don’t think Barbie and Oppenheimer want to be tied together in any capacity,” Miss America Grace Stanke told WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad on Wisconsin’s Morning News. “I’m super excited for both Barbie and Oppenheimer. Specifically for Oppenheimer as a Nuclear Engineer.”

Stanke, of Wausau, is perhaps the one person who can relate to both films. Stanke, who studied Nuclear Engineering at UW-Madison, was posed the tough question ‘Who is more influential? Barbie or Robert Oppenheimer?’ — a difficult choice to make.

“100% Robert Oppenheimer,” she said. “For me, seeing someone who is able to utilize science and think about it critically is really an incredible thing and an important part of human history and an important part of human future as well.”

Barbie is also a part of the past and the future.

“Growing up, I was someone who did play with Barbie’s; and Miss America is similar where it’s a woman who young girls look up to, right? That is what Miss America is,” Stanke said. “It’s a role model for young girls to strive for. I do think Barbie will help capitalize on that sort of women’s empowerment aspect in showing that we’re capable of really anything.”

Stanke posted on social media that she wanted to see both movies, making it a double feature. She got quite a response.

“There was a lot of people that are reaching out and are offering to pay for the ticket or offering to help make it happen in a sense,” Stanke said.

So which movie will Stanke see first?

“I am gonna go Oppenheimer first,” Stanke said. “Obviously I think that is more up my alley.”