Under the direction of new Head Football Coach, Luke Fickell, the Wisconsin Badgers 2024 recruiting class is the highest rated class in program history.

A noticeable departure from the norm is the lack of in-state recruits populating the current list. Of the 19 recruits committed to Wisconsin as part of the 2024 recruiting class, only two are from the state of Wisconsin.

Historically, the Badgers have been outstanding at securing commitments from the state’s best players.

Historically, the Badgers recruiting classes rank somewhere between 30 and 50.

The Badgers have also never been in serious contention for a national championship in the modern era.

It’s a new era of football in Madison, and Luke Fickell’s interest is in securing the best high school athletes in the country, which includes Wisconsin, but is certainly not exclusive to Wisconsin.

I love a great story. The stories of homegrown talent such as JJ Watt, Jim Leonhard and Joe Thomas are a significant part of Wisconsin’s football history.

Since Barry Alvarez arrived in the early 1990’s, the Badgers have built a solid foundation of recruiting and solid football program.

In the eyes of Fickell and Athletic Director, Chris McIntosh, ‘solid’ is no longer what the Badgers aspire to be.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.