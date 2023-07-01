With Independence Day celebrations often come lots of noise and water recreation. Remember to keep friends, family and pets safe during the 4th of July weekend by following state and local laws and some helpful tips.

Personal Fireworks

In Milwaukee County, shooting off your own fireworks is illegal. It’s also dangerous: In 2022 there were 107 emergency department visits in Wisconsin caused by fireworks. And this year, dry weather conditions are increasing the risk of wild fires igniting from fireworks.

“We anticipate the fire danger starting to elevate again,” said DNR Fire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

Even in municipalities that do allow residents to shoot off their own firecrackers and sparklers, state law poses another deterrent to using them: “If you are found responsible for starting a wildfire as a result of using fireworks, you are responsible for all suppression costs and potentially any damages associated,” said Koele.

Fireworks are strictly prohibited in all Wisconsin state parks and forests. If you do plan to use your own fireworks in a legal location this weekend, Koele advises only using surfaces like concrete or gravel and avoiding dry or grassy areas. It’s also best to skip highly explosive fireworks that tend to move erratically.

Boating

With an active dredging project underway on the Milwaukee River downtown, the Milwaukee Police Department and Harbor Patrol are asking boaters to slow down. A wake can can create hazardous conditions for laborers.

Police are asking that power boats stay away from the boom to avoid risking damage to the underside of their boat. And when approaching a lifted bridge, boaters should not proceed until it’s certain that no one else is crossing.

For a boating emergency, police boats can be dispatched by dialing 9-1-1.

Pets

Not everyone enjoys fireworks, and that especially goes for dogs. Pet owners with anxious four-legged friends should keep anxious individual indoors during fireworks.

“Do normal things with your dog,” said Mary Stallmann from Elite Dog Training in Glendale. “Act normal. I often hear people tell their dogs ‘it’s okay, it’s okay’ — those are words that reassure people, but they actually do the opposite for dogs. Your dog is wondering ‘why are you trying to reassure me? I should probably be anxious’.”

Stallmann recommends using white noise distractions like turning on a TV, giving your dog a lick mat and long-lasting chew toys, a weighted vest or blanket and even medication from the vet. It’s also helpful to bring your dog to the basement where crackles, pops and booms will sound more muffled.