The NBA is nearing its summer classic, as Denver clinched their first-ever trip to the Finals. They now await the winner in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Not too long ago, our Milwaukee Bucks were participating in that fun, but now, things have changed a bit.

No more Coach Bud. Questions about the future of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. Will Giannis stay in Milwaukee, etc., etc., etc…

According to inside experts around the league, the Bucks have narrowed their search for their next head coach to three.

Nick Nurse. Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson and Toronto assistant Adrian Griffin.

If you ask me, one of these does NOT look like the other. It’s obvious which coach the Bucks SHOULD hire, but will they?

The right hire here is the former coach of the year and NBA Champion Nick Nurse, but as this search in Milwaukee has gone on, the more I have worried they will botch this up.

A team with a veteran presence – A team with the league’s best player and a team following 2021 now has championship aspirations – year in and year out.

Given the reasons just a second ago, there is no reason, absolutely none, should the Bucks be looking at anything other than a proven voice.

It should be Nick Nurse. Please give me the experience and resume over hope or projection.

Jon Horst, Wes Edens, and new owner Jimmy Haslam, please don’t screw this up.