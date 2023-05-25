MILWAUKEE – Mayor Cavalier Johnson has released a statement regarding Master Lock’s decision to shut down their manufacturing plant in Milwaukee.

“I am enormously disappointed by the impending closure of the Master Lock facility,” he said in a release. “It is a slap in the face to the hardworking Milwaukee employees. They certainly deserve greater respect and appreciation from their company.”

Initial reports say that 330 jobs will be lost.

“Less than a decade ago, Master Lock invited President Barack Obama to this same facility to celebrate the in-shoring of jobs. Now, the company is going in the opposite direction, defying the trend of growing manufacturing jobs in the United States.”

TMJ4 further reported that current Master Lock employees have been told that they will remain employed until the Fall.

Master Lock has yet to make a public statement about their decision and Mayor Johnson added that no one from Fortune Brands has reached out and he hasn’t heard a “logical explanation for their actions.”