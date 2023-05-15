MILWAUKEE — Four people are dead after a fatal accident late Sunday night near the corner of N. 60th St. and W. Fond du Lac Ave.

According to Milwaukee Police, a vehicle was driving south down N. 60th St. when another vehicle heading west on W. Fond du Lac Ave. collided with the first car.

Four people were ejected from the vehicle driving south, all of whom were pronounced dead on the scene. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, three of the people killed were teenagers.

The driver of that same vehicle was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle heading west, a 32-year-old woman, was taken into custody.

Milwaukee Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. WTMJ will update this story with more information when we learn more.