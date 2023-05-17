BELGIUM, Wis. — Firefighters responded to a structure fire at the Lake Church Inn Tuesday night. Officials now say the building is at a complete loss.

According to a Facebook post from the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s office, fire crews worked on the blaze from 5:30 p.m. and through the night.

Crews were forced to demolish part of the building to help contain the fire, which is said to have started in the kitchen. The cause of the fire remains unknown, however it does not appear to be suspicious.

The building, which was built in the town of Belgium in the 1800s, is located off Highway D at the corner of Lake Church Road.

More than 20 different fire departments assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story. WTMJ will update this story when we learn more.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Funeral for slain Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy draws 3,000 mourners