The head coaching carousel in the NBA is underway, and the competition for hiring the best coach is starting to seriously heat up.

Don’t believe me?

Check this out…the best three records over the last three seasons belong our Milwaukee Bucks, the Phoenix Suns, and the Philadelphia 76ers – those are also three teams looking to hire their next head coach.

Maybe this is me being over dramatic, but I have yet to be thrilled or impressed with the list of interviewees the Bucks have brought in.

That list includes…Scott Brooks – No thanks, Mark Jackson? Nah. Kevin Young? Again, no. James Borrego? Ummm, not at all.

See a trend here? A lot of “No’s.”

You fired one of the most winning coaches in the association, and your list of interviews includes guys, with respect, nowhere near coach Bud’s level.

As an organization, why fire Bud only to look to hire someone a level or two, maybe three below his?

You also aren’t competing alone here.

Coaches will want to be in the desert with KD and Devin Booker.

Despite his attitude, coaches want to be in Philly to lead with the league’s MVP.

The demand is high, and the competition is higher.

Whether with or without Khris Middleton, this Bucks team needs a coach with a championship pedigree to lead this team in 2023 and beyond.

A coach with real championship experience is needed in Milwaukee, and of course, a coach that Giannis has provided his input on.

There is no debate about that, nor should there be.

This team is ready to compete NOW, and the list of candidates that have been made public is significantly less than exciting or even qualified to lead a team with heavy championship expectations.

At the end of the day, the coaching decision should start and end with a championship.

Don’t have one? Haven’t coached in one? NEXT!

Advice to the Bucks: Don’t mess this up; that faint noise you are hearing is the championship window that is slowly starting to close.