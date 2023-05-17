Golf’s second major of the year tees off Thursday morning from Oak Hill Country Club in New York.

In 2026 the event will be conducted in Pennsylvania.

In 2029, Mayland.

You might not pay much attention to the geography of the PGA Championship, but I certainly do.

Having the event in regions that see measurable snow in the winter leaves the door open for the PGA Championship to return to Whistling Straits.

Traditionally the final major of the year, the PGA Championship is now the second, and those two months on the calendar were thought to be a death blow to the event returning to Wisconsin.

I understand why the PGA moved the event. It’s their preference to wrap up the FedEx Cup playoffs in August before the NFL season begins.

The potential consequence is reducing the pool of courses to bring the event to, and eliminating a region – like the upper Midwest.

As for this year’s event in New York: Practice rounds were delayed due to…you guessed it…frost.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.