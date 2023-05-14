At least 10 knives have been recovered at the scene of stabbing that injured four people in Milwaukee early Saturday evening.

Milwaukee Police say a large fight broke out between a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl at 27th Street and Hope Avenue. Both teenagers were sent to a local hospital for injuries.

An 18-year-old woman also sustained injuries and was treated at the scene. Three other people aged 32, 19 and 17 were taken into custody, with the 32-year-old first sent to the hospital for injuries. All are expected to survive.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.