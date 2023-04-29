The family of a woman killed in a drunk driving crash in West Allis has set up fundraisers to pay for the funeral and other expenses. 18-year-old Maryxa Valle Zepeda was killed following a crash on Sunday, April 23 near 60th and Burnham.

A criminal complaint released Friday explained that when first responders arrived, the driver and suspect, 20 year old Jason Zamora, who was said to be Zapeda’s boyfriend, was found unconscious, smelling of alcohol with an open beer can near him.

Zepeda was found unconscious as well, later dying from her injuries on scene according to the Medical Examiners office. Footage from a nearby business showed Zamona running a red light, colliding with a jeep traveling across the intersection. The complaint stated the force of the impact sent the Jeep into the air, then striking 2 pedestrians in front of a neighboring business.

photos via criminal complaint

Zamora was charged with second-degree reckless homicide, which carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison and up to $100 thousand in fines.

Meanwhile, a gofundme page has been set up. Family of Zepeda called her “ambitious,” and “a beautiful soul,” taken far too soon.