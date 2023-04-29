MILWAUKEE — Volunteers gathered at three separate locations Saturday to help beautify and clean-up Milwaukee. The clean-up, which was orchestrated by community activist and host on WTMJ’s sister station 101.7 The Truth, Tory Lowe, was originally created in 2010.

Since then, Lowe said the event has become more than just a clean-up and more so an opportunity for people to connect with their neighbors.

“What I love about it is, it’s a great opportunity to get to know the neighbors and the community,” Lowe told WISN 12 News in an interview. “It’s one of the lowest forms of servitude. It’s no politics, there’s nothing there, we are just here to clean up the community. It’s a blessing.”

Tory Lowe and his crew of volunteers cleaned up three locations including the areas surrounding Milwaukee Fire Station 32, Central City Cyberschool and St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care’s Bucyrus campus.

101.7 The Truth Director of Content Kyle Wallace agreed with Lowe and said this opportunity is something you cannot pass up.

“It was so important for me to come out today to support our community, uplift our community, and beautify our community,” Wallace said. “I mean, just looking around and seeing all of these people joining 101.7 The Truth to beautify and clean our neighborhood just means so much.”

And while it was raining for the majority of the clean-up, Wallace said something like that doesn’t matter when you’re doing something great for the community.

“You get this feeling of happiness once you get done doing something positive for your community. So I really couldn’t pass this rain or shine. I was gonna be here because this is important for us, important for our community,” Wallace said

