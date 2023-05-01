MILWAUKEE — WTMJ is working to learn more after a shooting was reported near the border of Milwaukee and Greenfield.

Information is still limited, however online police records indicate that police were called to the area of 27th and Whitaker for a shooting around 6:30 a.m.

Additionally, the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed that there was one person transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police scanner traffic also indicated that the incident happened near the Rodeway hotel, however that information has not been confirmed by police.

This is a developing news story. WTMJ will update this article as more information is learned.