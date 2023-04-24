MILWAUKEE – The Racine Police Department released an advisory for Kia and Hyundai vehicle owners.

“Over the past few months the Racine Police Department has seen a significant increase in thefts (and attempted thefts) of Kia and Hyundai vehicles in the City of Racine, mainly during overnight hours,” the release said. “The main Kia models being damaged and or stolen are the Kia Forte, Kia Soul and Kia Sorento.”

Police in Racine are encouraging owners of the listed vehicles to consider using anti-theft devices such as The Club or taking proactive approaches such as parking in garages or somewhere with surveillance. Hyundai Elantra, Sonata and Accent owners should also be on high alert.

In 2022, a Milwaukee group, notoriously known as the Kia Boys, made headlines after a YouTube video highlighting their theft process was released via YouTube.

Racine Police added that although apprehensions have been made in the car thefts, the numbers continue to rise.

A group of attorneys general recently called for manufacturers to recall these vehicles, citing that they are unsafe and too easy to steal.

