GLENDALE, Wis. — A parking structure’s ramp collapsed at the Bayshore Town Center near Trader Joe’s on Thursday afternoon under the weight of snow from the recent winter storm, trapping and in some cases, destroying cars belonging to shoppers and workers alike.

North Shore Fire and Rescue Chief Robert Whitaker said that the third floor of the parking structure collapsed onto the second floor, which then collapsed onto the ground floor. To this point, they have no reason to believe that anyone was injured, but Chief Whitaker says that two cars were destroyed.

North Shore Fire Chief Robert Whitaker on the collapse of Bayshore mall parking garage:



Please note that details are limited at this time while first responders and police work to ensure everyone’s safety — no injuries have been reported at this time.

The structure, which saw its second floor collapse, is located on N Port Washington Rd near the intersection with W Silver Spring Dr.

As reported by TMJ4, a Milwaukee Structural Collapse Team brought a large vehicle with crews and equipment to the scene. They are currently inside the structure with compact tractors and other construction equipment being used to remove rubble and clear the scene.

People whose vehicle were trapped have been contacted by police officers to inform them of the collapse. The area of Bayshore Town Center is totally blocked off, and access to the parking structure is limited to responding crews.

A victim whose car was trapped underneath the debris told TMJ4’s Ubah Ali that there were only a few vehicles on that level of the lot when she parked in the morning — though people usually trickle in throughout the day. This collapse happened during the busy lunchtime hour at Bayshore Mall.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are revealed.

