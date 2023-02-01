MILWAUKEE — Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday honored four local citizens being recognized as present-day history makers in Milwaukee in commemoration of the first day of Black History Month.
DRUMROLL PLEASE!
And the awards go to:
Minority Business Champions: JCP Construction – Clifton, Jalin, James Phelps
Tenacious Business Leader: President & CEO America’s Black Holocaust Museum Dr. Robert Davis
Charitable Contributions: VP of Development and Analytics for Advocate Aurora Health Foundations & SD Foundation Board President Alicia Smith-McCants
Outstanding Citizen: Great Lakes Dryhootch President & CEO Otis Winstead
Mayor Johnson himself is in the midst of a history-making mayoral term as he’s the first Black mayor to be elected in the history of Milwaukee.
