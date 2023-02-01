February is Black History Month.

Throughout the month, 101.7 The Truth’s Dr. Ken Harris, a former Milwaukee Police lieutenant, is joining Wis. Morning News to discuss what current conditions are most affecting Black Americans.

“The root cause of slavery, there’s nothing we can do about it,” Harris told WTMJ. “But today, we have simple things, like housing or tax policy, that can be remedied (to help Black Americans).”

The wealth gap is a concerning issue, according to Harris.

“There are four factors that can help overcome the wealth gap,” he explained. “Real estate, entrepranuership, investment, and insurance. They are not taught in Black households.”

Harris referenced the book, “The Whiteness of Wealth” by Dorothy Brown, as a resource.

You can hear Dr. Ken on 101.7 The Truth, 4p-6p Mon-Friday.