MILWAUKEE — A one-year-old boy was killed when someone wrecked a car that they stole from a Milwaukee parking lot with the child inside on Friday.

As confirmed by the Milwaukee Police Department via TMJ4, the accident occurred at the intersection of N 35th St & W Hope Ave on Jan. 27, 2023. It was reported that the child was left in the backseat of an unlocked Pontiac G6 when an unidentified suspect entered the vehicle and sped off, ultimately crashing the vehicle around 11:30 p.m. CST.

First responders found the child, since identified as 13-month-old Zarion Robinson, ‘alert and awake’ in his car seat in the back of the vehicle. However, the car seat was not properly secured within the vehicle itself. He was rushed to Children’s Wisconsin, where his condition rapidly declined.

A 31-year-old woman was driving the vehicle when they crashed. She was brought into custody after being transported to the hospital due to non-life-threatening injuries suffered when colliding with a minivan. Authorities have not released any further details about the woman’s identity.

The medical examiner confirms that speed was a factor in the crash, and though it’s unclear how fast they were going, the driver was believed to be exceeding the posted 30 MPH limit.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are uncovered.

