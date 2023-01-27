MILWAUKEE — In light of five Memphis police officers being charged with beating and killing a man during a traffic stop, Milwaukee’s police and governmental leaders issued a joint statement to condemn the actions of these individuals.

The public leaders included in this statement are Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey B. Norman and Director of Office of Violence Prevention Ashanti Hamilton. Their statement reads as follows:

“The Mayor, the Milwaukee Police Department, and the Office of Violence Prevention are appalled by the recent incident that occurred in Tennessee. We emphatically condemn violence in all forms. Accountability must occur for those in law enforcement who commit unlawful acts. Policing must be constitutional, fair, and impartial. Above all else, policing must always respect human dignity and life. We are united in the belief that a truly safe community is possible only when residents and sworn public safety employees are allied toward that goal. We must trust each other and rely on each other to achieve safety. The horrific episode in Memphis undermines trust there and across the country. The Milwaukee Police Department demands that our members hold life in the highest regard. MPD’s Code of Conduct requires our members treat all residents with dignity and respect, and requires our members to act with fairness, self-control, tolerance and impartiality. Together, we condemn reckless and intentional violence of any kind.”

MORE DETAILS: 5 Memphis cops ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death, DA says

Leaders in Memphis and other southern cities are bracing for civil unrest as they prepare to release body cam footage from these events on Friday night.

Tyre Nichols, 29, died in the hospital three days after he was brutally beaten by five cops during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 near his home.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

WATCH: Flames lurch toward contractor at Qdoba restaurant in West Bend