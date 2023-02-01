I’m not that surprised we’re at this point in Pro Bowl fatigue by football’s biggest stars. The news that Tyler Huntley and his two touchdown passes, and the awkward exit of Derek Carr to the Raiders are both now Pro Bowlers? Are you kidding me?

Let’s be honest about each of the four major sports’ All-Star weekends: the only one where the game “marginally” resembles the real thing is baseball. Let’s take it a step further, the best event to watch from each All-Star weekend aren’t actually the games.

The NBA used have the best event with the Dunk Contest, now it’s maybe the three-point shootout, in both the NFL and NHL the new skills challenges are awesome, and baseball is the king with the Home Run Derby.

So to the professional sports leagues: it’s okay if the All-Star “game” doesn’t resemble a game. Entertainment comes in a variety of ways, we don’t need to take this so seriously.