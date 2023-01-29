It’s a winter wonderland in Milwaukee and the surrounding areas after Saturday’s winter storm left around six to seven inches in most areas along Lake Michigan.

Our partners with TMJ4’s Storm Team 4 are reporting that a heavier band of snow allowed totals to climb upwards of eight to ten inches near the IL/WI State Line. Farther north of Milwaukee, amounts were smaller with only between two and four inches of snow.

❄️Now THAT'S some Snow! ❄️

Higher amounts near and South of I-94

Lesser totals farther North.

You can thank that heavier band of snow from last evening! #wiwx pic.twitter.com/04rLFLeMh5 — Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) January 29, 2023

The National Weather Service is asking for your help measuring the snowfall where you are – which you can report online and via social media.

The winter storm is over and we would appreciate your storm totals. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/2MRG05EuLQ — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) January 29, 2023

Additional accumulation is possible depending on whether lake effect snow from Lake Michigan comes ashore on Sunday.